Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 19.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 1670.76 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 19.78% to Rs 53.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 1670.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1297.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1670.761297.957.213.78124.17102.3579.8559.1553.8967.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News