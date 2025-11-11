Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.11% to Rs 578.96 crore

Net loss of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 11.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 578.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 507.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.578.96507.3611.4310.9478.9159.3947.4427.13-11.8924.63

