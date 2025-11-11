Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 112.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.74% to Rs 12.34 crore

Net profit of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild rose 112.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 122.74% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.345.548.599.031.060.501.060.501.060.50

