PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 30.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of PCS Technology rose 30.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

