EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of EID Parry (India) rose 38.86% to Rs 424.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 305.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.59% to Rs 11624.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9330.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11624.449330.3510.3010.281220.32934.191062.32810.93424.41305.63

