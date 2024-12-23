Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 527.65, down 2.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 0.88% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 527.65, down 2.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23682.349609375. The Sensex is at 78309.92, up 0.34%.Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has lost around 1.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55600.8, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

