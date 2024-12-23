Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 582.2, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 11.61% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 582.2, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23682.349609375. The Sensex is at 78309.92, up 0.34%.LIC Housing Finance Ltd has lost around 7.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23591.7, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 580.85, down 0.05% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd jumped 13.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 11.61% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 6.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Exide Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net short positions

Karnataka Bank appoints Head of Internal Audit and Chief of Internal Vigilance

Utilties stocks edge lower

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story