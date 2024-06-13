Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd soars 3.53%, up for third straight session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd soars 3.53%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 434.35, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.3% in last one year as compared to a 24.75% gain in NIFTY and a 10.55% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 434.35, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23397.75. The Sensex is at 76888.52, up 0.37%. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has added around 14.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57495.55, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 434.65, up 3.49% on the day. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up 11.3% in last one year as compared to a 24.75% gain in NIFTY and a 10.55% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 19.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

