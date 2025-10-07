BSE SME Sodhani Capital hammers out gains on listing

Sodhani Capital was trading at Rs 84 on the BSE, a premium of 64.71% compared with the issue price of Rs 51.

The scrip was listed at Rs 80, a premium of 56.86% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 84 and a low of Rs 76. About 10.76 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

BSE SME Sodhani Capitals IPO was subscribed 4.60 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 01 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 51 per share. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised 21,00,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 16,90,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 4,10,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.57% from 100% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the acquisition of office premises in Mumbai, Maharashtra; interior work for the proposed office premises; expenditure towards enhancing its brand visibility; development of a mutual fund investment application; meeting expenses for acquiring information technology infrastructure (hardware and software) for both new and existing office premises; and general corporate purposes. Sodhani Capital is a Jaipur-based mutual fund distributor, incorporated in March 2019 and later converted into a public limited company on 22 August 2023. The company has built a strong presence in Jaipur and surrounding regions through the distribution of financial products, with a core focus on mutual fund schemes and systematic investment plans (SIPs). In 2021, Sodhani Capital acquired the mutual fund distribution business (ARN) of its promoter, Rajesh Kumar Sodhani, who had been operating as an individual distributor since 2006.

This strategic acquisition contributed significantly to the company's growth, with assets under management (AUM) expanding from Rs 200 crore in 2022 to over Rs 500 crore by 2025, and the active client base growing from 4,000 to more than 7,000 during the same period. The company underwent a major digital transformation in 202122 with the launch of an online investment platform and mobile app, which accelerated client acquisition. Its growth has been driven by strong operational infrastructure, investor awareness initiatives, and an experienced team, positioning Sodhani Capital as a fast-growing and trusted player in Indias mutual fund distribution space. The company had total 15 permanent employees.