Mishra Dhatu Nigam announces change in directorate

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
With effect from 07 October 2025

Mishra Dhatu Nigam announced that Padavittan Babu (DIN: 11233808) has assumed charge as Director (Production & Marketing) w.e.f 07 October 2025.

The additional charge of Director (Production & Marketing) entrusted to Dr. S. V. S. Narayana Murty (DIN: 11065319) cease to exist w.e.f 07 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

