Metropolis Healthcare jumps on strong Q2 biz update

Metropolis Healthcare added 2.24% to Rs 2,116.25 after the company reported a strong 23% year-on-year revenue growth at the consolidated level, driven by robust momentum in preventive health check-ups like TruHealth and wellness offerings.

The revenue growth includes contributions from Core Diagnostics, Scientific Pathology (Scientific), Agra and Dr. Ahujas Pathology & Imaging Center (DAPIC), Dehradun.

The TruHealth Wellness and Specialty segments posted YoY growth of about 25% and 36%, respectively, in Q2FY26.

B2C revenues registered a YoY growth of around 16%, while B2B revenues grew approximately 34% driven by higher contribution of B2B business in core diagnostics.

During the quarter, the company acquired Dr. RS Patils Ambika Pathology Laboratory, Kolhapur (Ambika Pathology), effective September 18, 2025. This acquisition strengthens the companys leadership position in the Kolhapur region and is strategically aimed at establishing a mini reference laboratory to serve the surrounding 45 districts in the Western Maharashtra belt aiming to boost productivity, increase throughput, and reduce turnaround time (TAT).

On a consolidated basis, the company is debt free and has net cash surplus of around Rs 55 crore. On standalone basis, the companys revenue grew by approximately 12% YoY, driven by an increase in patient and test volumes, a favorable shift in product mix, and improved realizations. EBITDA margins for the current quarter saw a QoQ improvement, reflecting resilient business operations and strong operating leverage inherent in the business model. Margins also showed a positive year-on-year trend. Metropolis Healthcare provides diagnostic services to patients, healthcare providers, and corporates across India and Africa. It offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,100 tests and profiles, including advanced tests for diagnosing cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities.