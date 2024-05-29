Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACI Infocom standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

ACI Infocom standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of ACI Infocom rose 600.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.250 0 0.500 0 OPM %80.000 -38.000 - PBDT0.200.06 233 0.190.13 46 PBT0.200.06 233 0.190.13 46 NP0.140.02 600 0.090.10 -10

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

