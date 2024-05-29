Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BKV Industries standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2024 quarter

BKV Industries standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of BKV Industries declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.18% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.24 -17 0.800.80 0 OPM %10.0029.17 -20.0027.50 - PBDT0.030.07 -57 0.180.23 -22 PBT0.030.07 -57 0.180.22 -18 NP0.030.07 -57 0.180.22 -18

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

