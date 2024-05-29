Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashram Online.com reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashram Online.com reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Ashram Online.com reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.09 -11 0.360.39 -8 OPM %-112.50-366.67 --125.00-156.41 - PBDT0.15-0.18 LP 0.04-0.22 LP PBT0.14-0.19 LP 0.02-0.25 LP NP0.13-0.19 LP -0.01-0.25 96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ashram Online.com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nykaa Q4 PAT soars to Rs 91 cr

Infosys, M&amp;M, NLC India, Mukka Proteins in action

Reliance Inds records PAT of Rs 21,243 cr in Q4 FY24; declares dividend of Rs 10 /share

Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.20 crore in the December 2023 quarter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Spenta International standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the March 2024 quarter

SJ Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Classic Leasing &amp; Finance standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Wires &amp; Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 11.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story