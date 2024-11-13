Banas Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.53 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.06% to Rs 8.20 crore

Net loss of Banas Finance reported to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 53.06% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.2017.47-126.7176.70-10.1517.42-10.1517.42-9.5317.72

