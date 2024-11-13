Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunteck Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 34.63 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sunteck Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 34.63 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 577.83% to Rs 169.05 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty reported to Rs 34.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 577.83% to Rs 169.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales169.0524.94 578 OPM %22.08-56.70 -PBDT40.42-18.07 LP PBT36.79-20.30 LP NP34.63-13.94 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 29% recorded in 43 seats till 11 am

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 600 pts to 78,100; Nifty at 23,700; All sectors in red

Odisha's Trishna Ray wins Miss Teen Universe 2024 held in South Africa

Hyundai Motor India shares skid 5%; record new low on muted Q2 performance

IPL 2025 Auction: 'Yeah, of course..', KL Rahul wants to play for RCB again

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story