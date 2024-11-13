Sunteck Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 34.63 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 577.83% to Rs 169.05 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty reported to Rs 34.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 577.83% to Rs 169.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.169.0524.9422.08-56.7040.42-18.0736.79-20.3034.63-13.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News