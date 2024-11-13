Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 711.29 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 1.74% to Rs 78.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 711.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 762.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.711.29762.6514.7913.04120.09118.77106.12105.9078.7180.10

