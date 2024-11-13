Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.17% to Rs 129.08 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) rose 10.38% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 129.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.129.08108.3212.2814.2216.8615.4114.5412.4310.109.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News