Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.38% to Rs 15.58 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy declined 86.67% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.38% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.5826.583.7223.701.7612.14-0.238.591.158.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News