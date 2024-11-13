Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 150.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 52.62% to Rs 146.23 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 150.64% to Rs 17.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.62% to Rs 146.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales146.2395.81 53 OPM %15.7411.73 -PBDT25.6112.32 108 PBT24.5011.11 121 NP17.727.07 151

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

