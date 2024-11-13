Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 150.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.62% to Rs 146.23 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 150.64% to Rs 17.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.62% to Rs 146.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.146.2395.8115.7411.7325.6112.3224.5011.1117.727.07

