TVS Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net loss of TVS Electronics reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 114.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.67% to Rs 430.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 365.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

