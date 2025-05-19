Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TVS Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 114.51 crore

Net loss of TVS Electronics reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 114.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.67% to Rs 430.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 365.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales114.5197.04 18 430.26365.64 18 OPM %2.312.68 -2.672.60 - PBDT1.533.03 -50 8.7210.19 -14 PBT-2.64-0.09 -2833 -6.35-0.68 -834 NP-0.570.57 PL -3.790.27 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Scan Steels standalone net profit declines 55.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 39.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 189.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Shilp Gravures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 12.93% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story