Tata Motors Ltd Slips 1.22%

Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.22% today to trade at Rs 707.3. The BSE Auto index is down 0.52% to quote at 59399.53. The index is up 0.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd decreased 0.86% and MRF Ltd lost 0.83% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 1.47 % over last one year compared to the 0.43% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has added 2.23% over last one month compared to 0.88% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.78% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 81340 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 950.3 on 03 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 542.55 on 07 Apr 2025.