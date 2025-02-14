Bandhan Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 135.95, down 3.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.11% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 5.68% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 135.95, down 3.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has eased around 8.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24669, down 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 136.2, down 3.3% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

