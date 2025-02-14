City Union Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 161.18, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.26% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 5.68% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 161.18, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.City Union Bank Ltd has lost around 4.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24669, down 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 161.43, down 2.8% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd jumped 17.26% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 5.68% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News