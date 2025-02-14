Laurus Labs Ltd down for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 546.75, down 9.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 546.75, down 9.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.Laurus Labs Ltd has lost around 1.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21427.1, down 3.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 546.25, down 9.02% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd jumped 39.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 129.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

