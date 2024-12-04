Bandhan Bank Ltd soars 1.04%, rises for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 177.1, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.88% in last one year as compared to a 17.29% gain in NIFTY and a 5.38% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 177.1, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24460.55. The Sensex is at 80958.35, up 0.14%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has dropped around 2.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25559.05, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 178.95, up 1.72% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

