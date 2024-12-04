SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1.12%

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 712.3, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.79% in last one year as compared to a 17.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.37% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 712.3, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24460.55. The Sensex is at 80958.35, up 0.14%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has risen around 2.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24296.55, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

