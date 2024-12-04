HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spurts 1.85%, rises for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 4337.25, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.16% in last one year as compared to a 17.29% gain in NIFTY and a 16.37% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4337.25, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24460.55. The Sensex is at 80958.35, up 0.14%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has added around 1.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24296.55, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

