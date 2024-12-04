RBL Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 167.21, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.19% in last one year as compared to a 17.29% jump in NIFTY and a 5.38% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 167.21, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24460.55. The Sensex is at 80958.35, up 0.14%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 2.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25559.05, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 109.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 168.17, up 3.05% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 32.19% in last one year as compared to a 17.29% jump in NIFTY and a 5.38% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

