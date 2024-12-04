Jindal Stainless Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 733.7, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.47% in last one year as compared to a 17.29% jump in NIFTY and a 23.88% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 733.7, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24460.55. The Sensex is at 80958.35, up 0.14%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 6.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9246.25, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 737.25, up 2.4% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 24.57 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

