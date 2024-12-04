City Union Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 185, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.72% in last one year as compared to a 17.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.38% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 185, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24460.55. The Sensex is at 80958.35, up 0.14%. City Union Bank Ltd has risen around 3.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25559.05, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 185.9, up 1.07% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is up 20.72% in last one year as compared to a 17.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.38% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News