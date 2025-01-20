Hindalco Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 620, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.52% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 14.69% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 620, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has dropped around 2.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8521.7, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 620.3, up 0.5% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 14.52% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 14.69% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 24.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News