Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 16% YoY in June'25

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rose by 16.1% to Rs 154,664 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 133,207 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.The bank's total deposits increased by 2.3% compared with Rs 151,212 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Bulk deposits stood at Rs 49,147 crore in Q1 FY26, up 19.6% YoY and up 4.4% QoQ.
The retail-to-total deposits ratio decreased to 68.22% in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, compared to 69.15% recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
The bank's CASA deposits stood at Rs 41,859 crore in Q1 FY26, down 5.8% YoY and 11.8% QoQ.
The CASA ratio declined to 27.06% in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, compared to 33.37% in the quarter ended June 2024 and 31.37% in the quarter ended March 2025.
Loans and advances (on-book + PTC) increased by 6.4% to Rs 133,635 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 125,619 crore posted in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. On a QoQ basis, loans and advances (on-book + PTC) declined by 2.5% from Rs 136,995 crore.
The bank's LCR as of 30 June 2025 stood approximately at 178.28%. Collection efficiency for the month of June 2025 was approximately 97.7%, compared with 97.9% in March 2025. The collection efficiency of the emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) (micro) segment was 97.6%, and that of the non-EEB segment was 98.1% in June 2025.
Bandhan Bank is one of Indias fastest-growing private sector banks. It has a presence in 35 of the 36 states and union territories in India with nearly 6300 banking outlets.
The companys standalone net profit surged 481.9% to Rs 317.90 crore on a 4.1% increase in total income to Rs 6,133.48 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of Bandhan Bank slipped 1.47% to Rs 181.15 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app