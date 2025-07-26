Bank of Baroda Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 4,542 cr

Bank of Baroda reported a 1.87% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 4,541.36 crore on 11.37% increase in total income to Rs 35,766.02 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 8,236.47 crore in Q1 FY26, up 15.01% compared with Rs 7161.26 crore in Q1 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) declined 1.4% YoY to Rs 11,435 crore during the quarter. Global Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.91% in Q1 FY26 as against 3.18% in Q1 FY25.

Global deposits rose 9.1% YoY to Rs 14,35,634 crore as of 30th June 2025. Domestic deposits stood at Rs 12,04,283 crore as of 30th June 2025, registering the growth of 8.1% from Rs 11,14,039 crore as of 30th June 2024.

Domestic CASA deposits registered a growth of 5.5% YoY and stood at Rs 4,73,637 crore as of 30th June 2025. Gross domestic advances increased 12.4% to Rs 9,91,363 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 8,81,785 crore in Q1 FY25. The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) fell 10.69% YoY to Rs 27,571.73 crore as on 30th June 2025, compared with Rs 30,873.14 crore as on 30th June 2024. Gross NPA ratio reduced to 2.28% in Q1 FY26 from 2.88% in Q1 FY25. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.60% as of 30th June 2025, as against Rs 0.69% as of 30th June 2024.