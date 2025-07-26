IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.63% to Rs 1859.10 crore

Net Loss of IRB Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 42.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 114.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.63% to Rs 1859.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1250.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1859.101250.8342.4242.43119.3214.43-22.76-116.08-42.76-114.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News