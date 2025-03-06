Bank of Baroda up for third consecutive session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 208.16, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.12% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 1.53% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 208.16, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74133.19, up 0.55%. Bank of Baroda has dropped around 3.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has dropped around 3.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48489.95, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

