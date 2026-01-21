Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 6.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 6.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 4.01% to Rs 19051.83 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 6.66% to Rs 2812.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2636.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.01% to Rs 19051.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18317.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income19051.8318317.30 4 OPM %72.7075.51 -PBDT3673.523446.65 7 PBT3673.523446.65 7 NP2812.292636.70 7

