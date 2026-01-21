Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pentokey Organy (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -2.09 crore

Net loss of Pentokey Organy (India) reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs -2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales-2.090 0 OPM %18.180 -PBDT-0.290.04 PL PBT-0.290.04 PL NP-0.290.04 PL

