Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Bank of India is quoting at Rs 95.63, down 0.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 18.76% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.63, down 0.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73233.39, down 1.85%.Bank of India has eased around 13.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 9.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5816.85, down 3.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 96.06, down 1.14% on the day. Bank of India tumbled 27.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 18.76% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

