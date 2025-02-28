Ipca Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1356.5, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.79% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 4.38% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1356.5, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73233.39, down 1.85%.Ipca Laboratories Ltd has lost around 6.01% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20201.25, down 1.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

