V2 Retail Q3 revenue jumps 57% as store expansion lifts growth momentum

V2 Retail reported strong operational momentum in the December quarter, driven by aggressive network expansion and its continued transition from a regional player to a national retail footprint.

Standalone revenue rose 57% year-on-year to Rs 927 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 591 crore in the year-ago period, delivering high double-digit growth on an already strong base. Same-store sales growth stood at 2% YoY, while normalized SSSG was about 12.8%, adjusted for the shift of the Durga Puja festive period to the September quarter. Combined sales across Q2 and Q3 FY26 grew 68%, the company said in a business update to stock exchanges.

Store productivity also improved, with monthly sales per square foot rising to Rs 1,032 during the quarter, reflecting faster ramp-up of new stores. V2 Retail added 35 new stores in Q3, taking its total network to 294 stores with a retail footprint of about 31.93 lakh sq ft, largely concentrated in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Operational performance was supported by data-led assortment curation and high sell-through rates, enabling the company to maintain healthy margins with minimal markdowns. Improved inventory management led to faster churn and reduced aged stock, keeping store assortments aligned with seasonal demand. For the nine months ended December 2025, standalone revenue from operations grew 63% to Rs 2,262 crore, while SSSG stood at around 8.6%. Monthly sales per square foot averaged Rs 981 during the period. The company added a net 105 stores in 9M FY26, underscoring its aggressive expansion strategy. Management said the strong performance of newer stores in markets such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and South India has reinforced confidence in scaling its value-and-variety retail model further.