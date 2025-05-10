Bank of India Q4 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 2,626 cr; declares dividend of Rs 4.05/sh

Bank of India reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, with its standalone net profit rising 82.49% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,625.91 crore, compared to Rs 1,438.91 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total income for the quarter jumped 21.42% YoY to Rs 21,750.80 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 104.9% to Rs 3,547.17 crore, while operating profit rose 37.32% to Rs 4,884.83 crore from Rs 3,557.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) increased modestly by 2.14% YoY to Rs 6,063 crore, up from Rs 5,936 crore in Q4 FY24. However, the global net interest margin (NIM) declined to 2.91% in Q4 FY25, from 3.30% in Q4 FY24 and 2.98% in Q3 FY25.

The banks global business rose 12.02% YoY to Rs 14,82,588 crore as of March 2025. Domestic deposits stood at Rs 7,00,298 crore, up 11.21% YoY. Domestic CASA (Current Account Savings Account) increased 3.86% YoY to Rs 280,284 crore, with the CASA ratio at 40.28%.

Global advances grew 13.74% YoY to Rs 666,047 crore, while domestic advances increased 14.45% to Rs 563,550 crore as of March 2025.

Asset quality improved significantly, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) reducing to Rs 21,749 crore from Rs 29,183 crore a year ago. The gross NPA ratio dropped by 171 basis points to 3.27%, and net NPA stood at 0.82%, down 40 bps YoY. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 92.39%, from 90.59% in March 2024.

The banks capital adequacy remains robust, with the total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) at 17.77% and CET-1 ratio at 14.84% as of March 31, 2025.

Also Read

Bank of India has recommended a dividend of Rs 4.05 per equity share (face value Rs 10) for FY 202425, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. The record date for eligibility is 20 June 2025.

Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held a 73.38% stake in the bank as of 31st March 2025.

Shares of Bank of India advanced 2.27% to Rs 110.20 on Friday, 9 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News