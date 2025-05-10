Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 57.29% in the March 2025 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 57.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.26% to Rs 547.66 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 57.29% to Rs 52.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.26% to Rs 547.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 617.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.82% to Rs 370.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 425.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 2339.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2402.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales547.66617.14 -11 2339.112402.09 -3 OPM %15.0827.89 -23.2925.95 - PBDT95.17190.41 -50 602.22679.52 -11 PBT70.79161.52 -56 498.55565.49 -12 NP52.33122.53 -57 370.98425.52 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 59.30% in the March 2025 quarter

GSB Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Summit Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 28.30% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story