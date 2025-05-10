D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 57.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.26% to Rs 547.66 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 57.29% to Rs 52.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.26% to Rs 547.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 617.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.82% to Rs 370.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 425.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 2339.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2402.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

