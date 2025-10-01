United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.78%, gains for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1347.9, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% drop in NIFTY and a 14.88% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1347.9, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 24773.05. The Sensex is at 80791.81, up 0.65%. United Spirits Ltd has risen around 1.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54710.7, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1354, up 1.32% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 13.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% drop in NIFTY and a 14.88% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.