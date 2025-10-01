Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 862.05, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 6.42% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21454.25, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.33 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 866.75, up 2.26% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 87.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 6.42% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.