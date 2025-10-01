REC Ltd gains for third consecutive session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 380, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.33% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% drop in NIFTY and a 10.31% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 380, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 24773.05. The Sensex is at 80791.81, up 0.65%. REC Ltd has risen around 4.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26022.1, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.87 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 380.65, up 1.49% on the day. REC Ltd is down 29.33% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% drop in NIFTY and a 10.31% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.