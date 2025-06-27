Bank of India spurts 0.88%, gains for five straight sessions

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 117.98, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.1% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% gain in NIFTY and a 4.24% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 117.98, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25638.55. The Sensex is at 84013.92, up 0.31%. Bank of India has dropped around 1.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 3.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6982.65, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 124.3 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 118.79, up 0.82% on the day. Bank of India is down 2.1% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% gain in NIFTY and a 4.24% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.