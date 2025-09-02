Bank of India spurts 1.3%

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 113.35, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 1.55% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 113.35, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Bank of India has risen around 1.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6830.95, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.94 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 113.88, up 1.12% on the day.