Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.52%

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.93, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Punjab & Sind Bank has dropped around 0.14% in last one month.