Central Bank of India up for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 35.7, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.18% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 1.55% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.7, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Central Bank of India has slipped around 0.83% in last one month.